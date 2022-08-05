Prince Charles' Beloved Aston Martin DB6 Volante Is at Concours of Elegance 2022

HRH Prince of Wales and the future King of England, Prince Charles, is the proud owner of an Aston Martin DB6 Volante. And curios gearheads will have the opportunity to take a look at it as it will be on display at the 2022 UK Concours of Elegance.
The Concours of Elegance will hit its 10th Anniversary show in the UK, taking place from the 2nd to the 4th of September, at the Hampton Court Palace in West London. And this edition will celebrate one of the most appreciated British carmakers: Aston Martin.
To mark this occasion, the show will include some of the rarest and most gorgeous models of them all, including HRH Prince of Wales’ beloved Aston Martin DB6 Volante.
Aston Martin unveiled the DB6 Volante at the 1966 London Motor Show, one year after its Coupe version. And Prince Charles’ 1969 Aston Martin DB6 MK 2 Vantage Volante, which he’s had since his 21st birthday, is one of the most famous open-top Aston Martins of all time. Not just that, but it’s also his all-time favorite car, despite his extensive collection.
Finished in Seychelles Blue, the vehicle remains in its original condition, with some sustainable updates. In 2008, he asked Aston Martin to convert it to run on bioethanol, given his stance on environmental issues. The brand was reluctant to convert it, but the future King of England told Wallpaper magazine that “they had to admit that the car now performs better than ever.”
He previously talked about the change on BBC. “I’ve got electric cars now but it’s been so difficult,” His Royal Highness shared. “My old Aston Martin, which I’ve had for 51 years, runs on – can you believe this – surplus English white wine, and whey from the cheese process.”
The vehicle was also used as Prince William and Kate Middleton's getaway car during their Royal Wedding.
Besides Prince Charles’ DB6 Volante, on display, there will also be a DB4 GT Zagato, a one-off DB5 V8 Prototype, a DB4, and many others. In total, the show will feature almost 1,000 vehicles across the weekend.
