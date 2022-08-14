DeLorean DMC-12 Catching Up With the Times, Keeps Classic Body, Goes All-Electric

While the “Back to the Future” movies helped propel DeLorean’s DMC-12 into timeless classic territory, the car – which was DeLorean Motor Company’s “only child” – was poorly built. With only 130 hp (132 PS) and weighing 1,233 kg (2,718 lbs), a speedometer that only read a maximum of 85 mph (137 km/h) – although the car could theoretically go beyond that – and reliability issues galore, it ultimately flopped.
But as Henry Ford said, “failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.” Given the growing trend of electrifying everything, that’s where Ampere EV comes into play.
The Georgia-based engineering design and development company “was created to fill the need for a one-stop solution for electrifying a vehicle,” and they picked the iconic DMC-12 as a Demo car to showcase their know-how.
While it retains the retro look we’re all accustomed to, the 2.85 L V6 engine is now replaced with modern technology - a 42 kWh 3-module battery setup is used to more than double the stock horsepower, totaling 295 HP (299 PS) and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft) of torque.
If that’s not enough, you can double up with an 84 kWh 6-module battery pack later this year when it becomes available.
Even though it’s still heavy, the DMC-12 is no longer sluggish – it can now go from 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) in a pretty darn fast 4.5 seconds, which could make it a serious opponent in a drag race.
On the inside, the stainless steel classic is untouched for the most part. Aside from a dual-screen setup consisting of a 20” display replacing the original gauges and a special center console, the iconic vehicle retains most of its original feel.
You get a new gear selector, fully functional AC and heat, and One-Pedal Driving mode (which you can toggle on or off).
You can also choose between standard and fast charging, but if you don’t want to wait 7 hours (13 for the bigger battery) for a full charge, you might want to get the latter, which can fill up any of the battery packs in under one hour.
With Ampere EV aiming to provide an “easily attainable alternative to replacing existing vehicles,” if you were looking for an EV but don’t want to spend the money on a new car, maybe converting an old one could be a better choice.
