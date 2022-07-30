New 2022 Hot Wheels Series Reveals Assortment of Five Supercars Including a Ford GT LM

Once you start collecting Hot Wheels cars, it becomes almost impossible to stop. Most of the strategies you will try are bound to fail. Even if you decide on buying a single model that you like, Mattel will still bring out different color variations and upgrades for it year after year. And if you've got 5 McLaren F1 GTRs on display already, it won't hurt buying the next few ones too, right?
We just barely saw the unboxing of the Hot Wheels Exotic Envy series of five premium cars, and here we are again. But this time we're looking at a more affordable set, that brings fewer details to the table. This new series for 2022 contains a total of five cars, as you would expect.
We've seen them all before, albeit in different configurations. But that's not going to stop some of us from buying them once they hit the stores. And there's a good chance that some collectors will even get two or three pieces for each model.
The first item on the list is the McLaren Senna. The last time we saw this casting, it was part of the 2021 Exotic Envy set. But it has been around since 2019 when it was finished in Victory Grey. There was even a ZAMAC version of it back in 2020, and there's a good chance that people will be lining up in stores to buy one of these as it looks great in Fistral Blue.
The second car here is the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 in Giallo Inti yellow. We give it a thumbs up for the color, but those wheels look horrendous. We would swap a set of Real Riders ones to make it stand out from the crowd. The codename for these wheels is TRAP5 which stands for Trapezoid 5-Spoke and they have ruined other 1/64-scale model cars like the Nissan 370Z and Renault Sport R.S. 01 before.
McLaren Senna. But of course, you might feel otherwise.
It also happens to be the oldest casting here, as it's been in use since 2009. This is its 24th appearance so far, and the last time we saw a Real Riders version of it the year was 2016. Oh well, with the new Ford GT on the market, that has drawn most of the crowd's attention anyway.
This set also gets a convertible thanks to the 2019 Audi R8 Spyder in Metalflake Daytona Grey. Ryu Asada designed this casting and the best version of it is, without doubt, the 2021 HW Exotics appearance in Spectraflame Blue. Although this isn't the coolest set we've seen in 2022, at least it won't eat up a big chunk of your monthly diecast allowance.
We've seen them all before, albeit in different configurations. But that's not going to stop some of us from buying them once they hit the stores. And there's a good chance that some collectors will even get two or three pieces for each model.
The first item on the list is the McLaren Senna. The last time we saw this casting, it was part of the 2021 Exotic Envy set. But it has been around since 2019 when it was finished in Victory Grey. There was even a ZAMAC version of it back in 2020, and there's a good chance that people will be lining up in stores to buy one of these as it looks great in Fistral Blue.
The second car here is the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 in Giallo Inti yellow. We give it a thumbs up for the color, but those wheels look horrendous. We would swap a set of Real Riders ones to make it stand out from the crowd. The codename for these wheels is TRAP5 which stands for Trapezoid 5-Spoke and they have ruined other 1/64-scale model cars like the Nissan 370Z and Renault Sport R.S. 01 before.
McLaren Senna. But of course, you might feel otherwise.
It also happens to be the oldest casting here, as it's been in use since 2009. This is its 24th appearance so far, and the last time we saw a Real Riders version of it the year was 2016. Oh well, with the new Ford GT on the market, that has drawn most of the crowd's attention anyway.
This set also gets a convertible thanks to the 2019 Audi R8 Spyder in Metalflake Daytona Grey. Ryu Asada designed this casting and the best version of it is, without doubt, the 2021 HW Exotics appearance in Spectraflame Blue. Although this isn't the coolest set we've seen in 2022, at least it won't eat up a big chunk of your monthly diecast allowance.