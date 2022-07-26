Hot Wheels Celebrates the Ford Mustang With a New 5-Pack, There Are More Surprises Still

We should be seeing the last but final case of Hot Wheels Mainline cars any day now. But until then, Mattel has been keeping us busy with Red Line Club models including the sELECTIONs Lamborghini and the 1962 Ford F100. For those of you who are in a hurry to increase the size of your collection, there's always the option of buying 5-packs. And it seems that there are four new ones out there for you to hunt.