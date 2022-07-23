Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Races NA V12, Aventador SVJ Has a Tough Time Going Up Against 600LT

In recent years, the folks at McLaren have been doing an amazing job at keeping up and sometimes going faster than the competition. Their line-up of cars is ever so impressive, while some may feel that Lamborghini needs something new to get back in the game. The Aventador replacement is bound to show up within the next few years, but until then we're going to see how the Aventador SVJ fares against the 600LT.

9 photos