autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Ford Godzilla V8 Crate Engine Now Available With 10R140 Transmission, Costs Nearly $20,000

Home > News > Car Profile
21 Jul 2022, 19:01 UTC ·
Previously offered in the guise of a standalone crate engine, the Godzilla is now offered as a complete package. The “7.3L POWER MODULE W/10R140 AUTO TRANS” currently goes for $19,995 according to Ford Performance, which is pretty good considering the stuff you’re getting.
Ford Godzilla 7.3L V8 34 photos
7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine7.3L V8 Ford crate engine
Codenamed M-9000-PM73A, this package includes the 7.3-liter pushrod V8 (part number M-6007-73) that costs $9,175 on a standalone basis. The control pack (M-6017-73A), FEAD kit (M-8600-73), and 10R140 heavy-duty automatic transmission (no part number listed) also need to be mentioned, along with the starter and index plate (code M-11000-SD73).

Introduced in June 2020, the Godzilla crate engine features aluminum cylinder heads, iron for the block, forged steel for the crankshaft, a 10.5:1 compression ratio, and port fuel injection. For this application, the 7.3-liter colossus develops 430 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and up to 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute.

The control pack bundles the powertrain control module with Ford Performance-specific calibration, an electronic throttle pedal, a Mustang Bullitt airbox, an 87-millimeter throttle body from the aforementioned pony car, and an adapter that otherwise costs $120 on a standalone basis. The FEAD kit, obviously enough, includes a handful of accessory drive bits.

The list begins with an alternator and a bracket, the power steering pump, tensioner, and belt. Of course, installation hardware is provided by the folks at Ford Performance. Next up, the starter is produced – with pride – in the United States of America to Ford F-Series Super Duty specifications.

Last but certainly not least, 10R140 is how the Ford Motor Company refers to its 10-speed automatic developed for rear- and four-wheel-drive applications with up to 1,400 Nm (1,033 pound-feet) of torque on deck. By comparison, the 10R80 in the F-150 takes up to 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.

In addition to the Super Duty-spec 10R140 automatic transmission, the guys and gals at Ford Performance also include a transmission cooler, the shifter and cable assembly, as well as all the necessary mounting hardware.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Ford Godzilla Ford 10R140 Ford Godzilla 10R140 crate engine transmission v8
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories