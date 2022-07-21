Ford Godzilla V8 Crate Engine Now Available With 10R140 Transmission, Costs Nearly $20,000

Previously offered in the guise of a standalone crate engine, the Godzilla is now offered as a complete package. The “7.3L POWER MODULE W/10R140 AUTO TRANS” currently goes for $19,995 according to Ford Performance, which is pretty good considering the stuff you’re getting.
Codenamed M-9000-PM73A, this package includes the 7.3-liter pushrod V8 (part number M-6007-73) that costs $9,175 on a standalone basis. The control pack (M-6017-73A), FEAD kit (M-8600-73), and 10R140 heavy-duty automatic transmission (no part number listed) also need to be mentioned, along with the starter and index plate (code M-11000-SD73).
Introduced in June 2020, the Godzilla crate engine features aluminum cylinder heads, iron for the block, forged steel for the crankshaft, a 10.5:1 compression ratio, and port fuel injection. For this application, the 7.3-liter colossus develops 430 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute and up to 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute.
The control pack bundles the powertrain control module with Ford Performance-specific calibration, an electronic throttle pedal, a Mustang Bullitt airbox, an 87-millimeter throttle body from the aforementioned pony car, and an adapter that otherwise costs $120 on a standalone basis. The FEAD kit, obviously enough, includes a handful of accessory drive bits.
The list begins with an alternator and a bracket, the power steering pump, tensioner, and belt. Of course, installation hardware is provided by the folks at Ford Performance. Next up, the starter is produced – with pride – in the United States of America to Ford F-Series Super Duty specifications.
Last but certainly not least, 10R140 is how the Ford Motor Company refers to its 10-speed automatic developed for rear- and four-wheel-drive applications with up to 1,400 Nm (1,033 pound-feet) of torque on deck. By comparison, the 10R80 in the F-150 takes up to 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.
In addition to the Super Duty-spec 10R140 automatic transmission, the guys and gals at Ford Performance also include a transmission cooler, the shifter and cable assembly, as well as all the necessary mounting hardware.
