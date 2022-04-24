Tuned Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Sounds Like an F1 Car for the Road, Looks the Part Too

Remember when everyone was hyped about exotic cars that sounded like Formula 1 racers? This writer remembers, only back then, few companies were interested in turbocharging, let alone electrifying their models. Kind of like the Lamborghini Aventador, which brings us to the pictured example.
Shared by RDB LA, it features distinctive looks, combining yellow as the base shade, contrasted by black. The latter hue is present on the roof, A-pillars, part of the front hood, apron, lower parts of the side skirts, mirror caps, side air intakes, wing, and diffuser.
The ‘SVJ’ logo decorates the rear quarter panels, because this is a real Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. And it doesn’t stop there, as it also sports a few other aftermarket touches, besides the special wrap, such as the custom hood, chin spoiler, RDB exhaust system, Novitec suspension, and a set of wheels, said to have come from Velos.
A new steering wheel is part of the makeover too, though sadly, RDB LA hasn’t released any pictures of the cabin at the time of writing. But they did drop a short video starring this unique build, with emphasis on its performance, and sound. We have no idea what they did to the engine, as the only thing they said about it was that it features a “VF tune.” Still, it’s not like it needs more power, as this is the SVJ we’re talking about.
Without any modifications, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine produces 759 hp (770 ps / 566 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm. A seven-speed transmission directs the thrust to the Haldex all-wheel drive system, which improves traction, and allows for quicker takeoffs. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a 2.8-second affair, and top speed stands at over 217 mph (350 kph).
The ‘SVJ’ logo decorates the rear quarter panels, because this is a real Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. And it doesn’t stop there, as it also sports a few other aftermarket touches, besides the special wrap, such as the custom hood, chin spoiler, RDB exhaust system, Novitec suspension, and a set of wheels, said to have come from Velos.
A new steering wheel is part of the makeover too, though sadly, RDB LA hasn’t released any pictures of the cabin at the time of writing. But they did drop a short video starring this unique build, with emphasis on its performance, and sound. We have no idea what they did to the engine, as the only thing they said about it was that it features a “VF tune.” Still, it’s not like it needs more power, as this is the SVJ we’re talking about.
Without any modifications, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine produces 759 hp (770 ps / 566 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm. A seven-speed transmission directs the thrust to the Haldex all-wheel drive system, which improves traction, and allows for quicker takeoffs. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a 2.8-second affair, and top speed stands at over 217 mph (350 kph).