McLaren 600LT vs Corvette ZR1 Illegal Drag Race in Texas Goes From Tranquil to Terrifying

Two reckless drivers decided to put their money where their mouths are by settling their dispute on a highway, somewhere in Texas, late at night, apparently at the end of March.
The main stars were a McLaren 600LT and a previous-gen Corvette ZR1, with a third car capturing the action from behind. However, little did everyone know the kind of action that was about to be recorded, as the British supercar came a few inches away from hitting the wall.
A short video that made its way to the web, shared by hishy2timess on Instagram, shows the two fast models getting ready to engage in a straight-line battle, from a rolling start. Just as the drivers hit the gas, the 600LT violently swerved towards the left, and it almost crashed into the concrete divider head-first.
Fortunately, the heart-stopping moment ended just as fast, as the driver acted quickly, avoiding messing up the looks of their ride. But what led to the Macca losing traction all of a sudden, on dry tarmac? Well, cold tires, for one, and likely the disabled traction control. The illegal drag race could have ended badly for both participants, and other vehicles, which is why racing and other dangerous stunts should be performed on a closed course.
So, do you think they actually took it to the drag strip? That would obviously be a no, because, in the second part of the 30-second long clip, you can see the 600LT and Corvette ZR1 going head-to-head. The latter machine is said to have a whopping 1,000 horsepower available via the loud pedal, and since there is nothing about the McLaren, we are going to assume that it was a stock example. It doesn’t matter which of the two was faster, though, because we do not condone such actions, and the only reason we decided to share the footage was to remind everyone that everything can go south in a blink of an eye.
