Quavo Returns to the House From "Bando," Migos' First Hit, He Has a RR and a Dodge Now

Migos’ first "officia" hit is considered to be the “Versace” remix, but their song, “Bando,” released much earlier is what put them on the map. Now Quavo, one of the band members, returned to the filming location with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Migos released “Bando” nine years ago and the hip hop trio, comprised of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, is now extremely popular. But in 2013, the three were just another band trying to make it. And they did.
In a new Instagram post, Quavo Huncho returned to the set of the band’s music video for “Bando,” writing that "I Always Knew The Word Bando Was Gon Change The Game!,” with the hashtag “#KeepDreaming,” and the fact that it was nine years ago.
But Quavo is now a household name in the rap industry, with a $26 million net worth. And the new post proves just that, because he parked two of his cars in front of the abandoned house: his black Rolls-Royce Cullinan and his red Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
The rapper has several cars in his collection, but there’s nothing like a Rolls-Royce. A frequent customer at Dreamworks Motorsport, his Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the result of the auto shop’s hard work.
The imposing SUV has been fitted with 26” Drea ECL Forgiato wheels, custom painted in Mandarin pearl orange, custom black barrels, custom painted brakes, a black badge grill, two-toned painted emblems, and Suntek Films window tints. The interior of the Cullinan boasts lots of orange and has a custom Starlight Headliner on a black roof.
Quavo allegedly got his 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat "straight off the lot” in 2017 and he paid cash for it. He doesn’t flaunt this one too often, though.
Compared to where he was nine years ago, the cars parked in front of the “bando” are proof Quavo and the rest of the Migos made it very far.
