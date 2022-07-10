Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive Lamborghini Countach LP500 S Coming Up, Will Be Made to Order

If you spend enough time on Hot Wheels forums, you'll often notice people making suggestions on what diecast cars Mattel should release next. And any successful company knows how important it is to listen to your customers. The Red Line Club is the perfect place to voice your opinion, and it might just come to fruition if other people feel the same way. The RLC sELECTIONs Series was first introduced in 2004 and has delivered dozens of exclusive items so far.