Five V12-Lambos Line Up for a 10-Second Race, Hold Your Bets

What was your favorite part of the Need for Speed Porsche videogame? Was it the Factory Driver mode or the Evolution Mode? Either way, experiencing all Porsche models from the early days up until the year 2000 was quite exciting. Jumping from an '80s 911 to a '90s version would reveal how much faster the newer car was. And we recently had the chance to witness an all-out 911 Turbo drag race.