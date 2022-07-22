Pontiac Bonneville Revival Packs Digital Supercharged V12, Also M4 3.0 CSL Looks

Some say that during the latter years ahead of its late 2010 demise, the Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors was trying to compete with the premium German brands. Sometimes, it still does so even from beyond the grave.
Pontiac was sent to graze upon the automotive plains of Valhalla almost 12 years ago, but the legacy of this American brand continues to endure even today. And when the real world is not enough, then take the cue to the virtual realm to take care of our quirky passions.
A recent case in point about Pontiac was made not long ago by the virtual artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, who is known for lovingly playing with all sorts of conventions. For example, just recently, he imagined the current third-generation Dodge Challenger could live long enough to morph into a bubbly Buzz Lightyear-style muscle car that loves space travel.
But a tad before that, he also played with a Bonneville and in a more serious manner. That foxy Pontiac made a cheeky return to CGI life to bode well for other raspy digital projects by the same author – such as a mid-engine Ford Mustang, a W12 Skoda Octavia, or a virtually curvy Dodge Charger refresh sporting the curious case of a Hellephant V12! Naturally, the Pontiac Bonneville muscle sedan also had a trump card up its green sleeve.
And we do not mean the LED-infused rear styling but rather the supercharged V12 jolt coming from under the hood. Alas, back then, the latter was a bit obscured. Luckily, there’s a big (step by step) update for the CGI-revived Pontiac Bonneville, and now we can check out the front POV goodies, as well. And, surprise, surprise, there’s a major Bavarian reference in terms of styling – that (almost) humongous grille appears to have a few digital traits in common with the upcoming BMW M4 3.0 CSL homage limited series!
