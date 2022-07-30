Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Exotic Envy Set, Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Looks Breathtaking

For Hot Wheels collectors, yesterday was a special day. But then again Friday always is. That's because we've developed a habit that has the hashtag "#FreeItFriday" attached to it. That's pretty self-explanatory, but in case you don't get it here's the catch: keeping your Hot Wheels diecast inside their blisters isn't as fun as releasing them into the world. And this "holiday" provides the perfect excuse for you to open up another one for display purposes.