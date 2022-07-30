Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Exotic Envy Set, Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Looks Breathtaking

For my "FreeItFriday" yesterday I opened up a French Racing blue Bugatti EB110 SS, which is one of my all-time favorite cars. You'll see a photo of it in the gallery. I couldn't help myself and I went out and bought both the Giallo Bugatti and Metalflake Grigio Scuro versions.
Coincidence has it that one of the well-known Hot Wheels reviewers on Youtube has just opened up the new Exotic Envy set. And that also has the 1994 supercar in it. Of course, this is no ordinary EB110 SS.
The Exotic Envy series is a Car Culture set, and that means we're looking at cars that have Real Riders wheels and metal bodies destined for the adult collector. Looking at both the mainline version and the premium one you might notice a few differences, even though both cars are the same color.
The wheels are the first ones to notice. Both of the first two standard variants of the car had 10-spoke rims on. The grey car had AeroDisc wheels instead, and those were pretty cool. But they don't come close to the Real Rider Aero ones that are featured on the Exotic Envy Bugatti.
Some of you may think that this is a brand new casting, but it's not. The first iteration of it appeared in the 2020 Hot Wheels Boulevard set and it was finished in a nice shade of Red called Rosso Alfa.
That means that the new Giallo Prototipo paint job is the second one to be presented by Mattel, which means this is quite a rare 1/64 scale model vehicle to own in your collection.
Most people will recognize the EB110 SS, as it was one of the most spectacular supercars released in the '90s. And people will just love a car that can go as fast as 220 mph (355 kph). While the French manufacturer built a total of 139 units, the Alfa Romeo is much rarer.
If you look carefully you'll notice the Quadrifoglio (Four Leaf Clover) symbol on the door, which is a further testament to the fact that this is one of the sportiest Alfa Romeos ever built. You can also see a mock-up of the V8 engine located just over the rear axle.
Fun fact, this is a 2.0-liter setup with eight cylinders which is quite unheard of today. That was good enough to deliver about 227 hp and 152 lb-ft (206 Nm) of torque which must have been impressive at the time.
The next car in this set is the McLaren Speedtail. This casting was designed by the late Ryu Asada and introduced in 2020 as part of the HW Exotics mainline series. It made two more appearances in 2021, first in Metalflake Volcano Orange and then in Metalflake Supernova Silver.
Some people will note that the new variant has the same Frozen Diamond Finish as the first iteration of the casting. But with the new wheels on it looks so much better. It will be interesting to put both cars side by side to observe the differences, but it looks like the shade of blue on the new model is richer than the old one.
The Koenigsegg Agera R is up next, and this is the oldest casting here dating since 2014. It has been used exclusively for premium sets, and this is its fifth iteration in almost a decade now! But it doesn't come close to how spectacular the last car on the list is. The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a brand new casting for Mattel, and you've probably seen videos of this car driving at insane speeds on certain racetracks in Italy.
This will be without doubt the most popular model on the list, and it's no surprise that there's a Chase Model built after it. But the all-black special item won't be as nice to take photos of as is the case with the two-tone green and black version.
It may be difficult to locate the Hot Wheels Exotic Envy set in some countries, but you might have more luck on eBay. Getting one on preorder is going to cost less, but take more time. We found a seller in Thailand that is asking $75.99 for each set, but you should expect to pay more if you want to get the Chase model too.
