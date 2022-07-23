Man Turns a Hummer EV Into an Overland Camper That's Only Good For Display Purposes

If you plan on forgetting about life in the concrete jungle, getting an off-road capable RV seems to be the right way to go. Sure, an overland camper isn't going to be the cheapest option on the market, but then again can you put a price on happiness? Electric cars might not be as popular for a task like this now, but that may all change in a matter of years.
In the meantime, it's better to start with small steps. And this Hot Wheels Hummer EV takes things at a scale where you don't need to spend more than a few bucks. The GMC Hummer EV casting was introduced a few months ago, and it was quite a big hit.
Mattel has already released a recolor of the model, going from Stinger Yellow to Metalflake Orange. But you know how it is, you get what you pay for. The mainline models are pretty basic, in perfect correlation with the price you have to pay to get them. This particular casting was designed by Lindsey Lee and is part of the HW Green Speed series.
If you're keen to give this casting an extra chance, you can start customizing it so that it will stand out from the crowd. Now, we've featured various projects from Tolle Garage before, and we're even going to do an interview with the artist behind this project quite soon.
His work never fails to impress, and we were happy to see that his idea matched the fact that we're doing a special RV Month here on Autoevolution. He decided to turn the regular Hummer EV into an Overland Camper, that is only big enough to sleep Ant-Man and any other relative he might have.
Some of the small parts on this casting are disposed of, and the body also gets a respray to look more appealing. With a new suspension that allows for some travel, a roof rack, and a tent above, this model car now looks more life-like than initially expected.
The guys at the Fast Lane Truck have recently built an F-150 Lightning into a Camper, but we have yet to see a GMC Hummer EV turning into one so far. Going out into the desert with a limited battery supply isn't the safest thing you could do, so we probably have to wait for some more efficient solar panels before we can venture out that far in an EV.
Either way, it's fascinating to see the transformation of the mainline truck into a premium custom vehicle and Mattel might as well take notice of these upgrades for future products! Seeing how much better a base casting can look after a few upgrades is certainly inspiring enough to make you start your line of custom vehicles.
Mattel has already released a recolor of the model, going from Stinger Yellow to Metalflake Orange. But you know how it is, you get what you pay for. The mainline models are pretty basic, in perfect correlation with the price you have to pay to get them. This particular casting was designed by Lindsey Lee and is part of the HW Green Speed series.
If you're keen to give this casting an extra chance, you can start customizing it so that it will stand out from the crowd. Now, we've featured various projects from Tolle Garage before, and we're even going to do an interview with the artist behind this project quite soon.
His work never fails to impress, and we were happy to see that his idea matched the fact that we're doing a special RV Month here on Autoevolution. He decided to turn the regular Hummer EV into an Overland Camper, that is only big enough to sleep Ant-Man and any other relative he might have.
Some of the small parts on this casting are disposed of, and the body also gets a respray to look more appealing. With a new suspension that allows for some travel, a roof rack, and a tent above, this model car now looks more life-like than initially expected.
The guys at the Fast Lane Truck have recently built an F-150 Lightning into a Camper, but we have yet to see a GMC Hummer EV turning into one so far. Going out into the desert with a limited battery supply isn't the safest thing you could do, so we probably have to wait for some more efficient solar panels before we can venture out that far in an EV.
Either way, it's fascinating to see the transformation of the mainline truck into a premium custom vehicle and Mattel might as well take notice of these upgrades for future products! Seeing how much better a base casting can look after a few upgrades is certainly inspiring enough to make you start your line of custom vehicles.