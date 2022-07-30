Lightyear Receives Koenigsegg Investment; Will Use Its Tech on the Lightyear 2

Lightyear does not think it is enough to sell the first solar production car in the world, beating even Sono Motors in that mission. The bad news is that the Lightyear 0 is a pretty expensive car, which will give the Gerrman competitor the opportunity of selling the first solar car for the masses: the Sono Sion. The Lightyear 2 will be the Dutch company’s entry into that segment, but it will not enter alone: Koenigsegg wants to help.

