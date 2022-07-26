Watch the 2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Kick Up Dirt in Official Teaser Video

It’s finally official, boys and girls! The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese prepares to launch the raddest supercar it’s ever produced, the Huracan-based Sterrato that flaunts widebody flares and extra lights.
The camouflaged prototype further boasts a roof-mounted air scoop, longitudinal rails, all-terrain rubber boots from Pirelli, and black-painted wheels featuring a double-spoke design. We also notice silver-painted brake calipers with the Lamborghini script, wider side skirts, and two small badges located on the side skirts, between the rear wheels and side scoops.
The orange-white-black camouflage film reads brave, authentic, and unexpected on the doors. Considering that Lamborghini is taking the Huracan where no Huracan has ever been, the Sterrato is worthy of these adjectives. On the other hand, it’s not worthy of being called unexpected.
Lamborghini plotted the Sterrato during the Gallardo era, and the Italian automaker subsequently revisited this idea with the Huracan-based Sterrato concept. Presented with much pomp and circumstance a little over three years ago, the design study brags with 47 millimeters (1.85 inches) of additional ground clearance over the Huracan Evo. 30-mm (1.2-in) wider tracks also need to be mentioned, along with all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive, yaw and traction control, torque vectoring, as well as active shocks.
The concept also differs from the Huracan Evo through stone-deflecting composite materials, elastomeric resin, and carbon fiber. A rear skid plate that doubles as an aerodynamic diffuser, a front skid plate, aluminum reinforcements up front, and aluminum-reinforced side skirts are featured.
As you can tell from the clip below, which is titled “Beyond The Concrete,” the induction and exhaust sounds are unmistakably V10 of the free-breathing variety. The 5.2-liter engine of the series-production Sterrato is expected to mirror the output figures of the Huracan Evo, namely 631 horsepower (640 ps) at 8,000 rpm and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm.
