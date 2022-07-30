1987 Ford Mustang GT Starts Up for the First Time in 25 Years, Well Worth the Effort

I haven't started my RX-7 since October or November of 2021. And it will probably take at least another month until I fire it up. The process won't be easy, as rotaries never enjoy being forgotten in the garage for long periods. But one thing's for sure. It's going to be a whole lot easier for me than what these guys went through. Starting a car for the first time after almost 25 years will require quite a bit of effort and luck.

11 photos