The 2022 Audi R8 Performance Spyder RWD Can Get Noisy at Night, Hear It in 3D

If there’s a supercar out there with a needlessly complicated name, then this one is it: the 2022 Audi R8 Performance Spyder RWD. It is shown here in a glorious color combination. The Suzuka Grey Metallic used on its exterior and the Express Red leather interior create a gorgeous-looking machine. Now you can see it 4K and hear it in 3D in a night drive point-of-view (POV) video.
It’s the weekend, so let’s allow ourselves to relax for a little while. And what better way to do so than to listen to a 5.2-liter ten-cylinder engine that pumps out 562 HP (554 bhp) and delivers 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. And listen we shall since gas is now averaging at $5 a gallon nationwide. This marvelous naturally aspirated unit is also used in the Lamborghini Huracan since both companies are part of the Volkswagen Group. This rear-wheel-drive R8 also shares the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with the Italian supercar.
But using some similar parts as his brother from Sant’Agata Bolognese is not what makes this second-generation 2022 R8 shine. It stands alone at the top of the Audi food chain. It’s a statement of what can be done when limits don’t necessarily exist. There might have been some cost-cutting involved because the German carmaker is moving to an all-electric lineup, but that doesn’t show. The quality of the materials used to manufacture this supercar is top-notch.
The vehicle you can see in the gallery and the video down below is priced at $189,960. For this kind of money, nobody expects a slouch or a car that comes with misaligned panels. It reflects German precision and also underlines that you can still have fun in a powerful internal combustion engine vehicle. It has been designed to allow you to travel comfortably over long distances, but having all the power sent to the back wheels means you’ll be able to enjoy a track day like any experienced driver.
Activate Launch Control, enable Performance Mode, and off you go! It can reach 202 mph (325 kph) after going from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. But the best part about this car isn’t its ability to go very fast and so loudly, no. It’s the fact that you can drop the roof and enjoy a mesmerizing experience with it. Feel the wind and hear the exhaust singing your song as you firmly press the acceleration pedal, and you’ll be transported into a realm that will soon become a memory.
The 2022 Audi R8 Performance Spyder RWD you’re about to see in the video down below is a press car, so it’s optioned out with many costly features. For example, it has the $4,800 Carbon Exterior package, the $4,500 Bang & Olufsen sound system, the $3,600 Sport Exhaust, and the $3,500 LED headlamps with laser light tech.
Now enjoy the POV night drive video with 3D audio that’s guaranteed to make you forget about daily problems.
