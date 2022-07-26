New Hot Wheels Case Reveals 1932 Ford Super Treasure Hunt

It's here. It's finally here. Case P of the 2022 Hot Wheels mainline series has finally been revealed and we were beginning to wonder why it's taking so long. There are quite a few interesting cars included in this case, and we'll look at some of them in the next few paragraphs. We are just one case away from the end of the 2022 mainline series, which means more diecast goodness is coming our way soon.