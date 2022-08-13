Former F1 Driver David Coulthard Takes Son for a Ride in His Valkyrie

Made entirely out of carbon fiber and without a single steel component in its whole structure, the Valkyrie is an otherworldly piece of engineering. Its 6.5 L naturally aspirated V12 engine (developed with Cosworth) works in tandem with an electric motor that kicks in when the car gets going. Boasting 1,140 HP (1,155 PS), “any faster and it would fly,” according to the Aston Martin official website.
Built in partnership with Red Bull Racing, the Valkyrie is basically a street-legal track car. It’s one of those rare breed beasts you can’t easily get, even if you have the money.
So it’s only fair that behind the wheel is someone with both the budget and connections to become a happy owner – an actual professional driver, although retired. None other than David Marshall “DC” Coulthard, British former racing driver turned journalist, was spotted in Monaco behind the wheel of Aston Martin’s hypercar.
A recent YouTube video posted by ExoticCarspotters shows the former BBC commentator casually cruising down the streets of Monaco, his son riding shotgun.
With production numbers limited to 150, and a price per piece of $3 million, witnessing one in real life is a rare sight indeed. It’s no wonder the unmistakable symbol of opulence caught the eyes of most everyone in its radius, with people rushing to catch the Marina Blue painted “spaceship” on camera.
Having competed in 15 Formula One seasons between 1994 and 2008, Coulthard had 62 podium finishes, with 13 Grand Prix victories in total.
Even though he retired from Formula One racing at the end of 2008, he’s still probably missing the thrill of it. So what better way to catch that feeling again than behind the wheel of a Valkyrie?
According to Aston Martin, “Valkyrie comes as close as possible to being a Formula One car without being restricted to the track.”
Too bad the traffic wasn’t exactly ideal, otherwise Coulthard would have turned Monaco into his own playground. You can see him casually driving his Valkyrie in the video below.
