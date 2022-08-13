Former F1 Driver David Coulthard Takes Son for a Ride in His Valkyrie

Made entirely out of carbon fiber and without a single steel component in its whole structure, the Valkyrie is an otherworldly piece of engineering. Its 6.5 L naturally aspirated V12 engine (developed with Cosworth) works in tandem with an electric motor that kicks in when the car gets going. Boasting 1,140 HP (1,155 PS), “any faster and it would fly,” according to the Aston Martin official website.

9 photos