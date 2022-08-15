Aston Martin Valkyrie Sold With Shockingly Low Miles on the Clock

Have you ever been so excited about buying a new very expensive pair of shoes, but after just a few steps you are already thinking you don’t like them? Well, someone actually did, but not with something as inexpensive or trivial as shoes. No, this person had a severe case of buyer’s remorse with an Aston Martin Valkyrie, after just 75 miles (120km).
This is shocking considering that only 150 units of this monster were ever made available worldwide and you couldn’t exactly walk into a showroom and buy one. The hype behind this car was extreme and it sold out faster than Aston Martin expected. In fact, an additional 85 spyder versions are currently being allocated and they’re not enough to satisfy demand.
The Valkyrie is a truly special road car for the track. Power comes from a 1140 hp (1156 ps) combination of internal combustion and electric motor. The engine is a 1000 hp (1014ps), 6.5L, naturally aspirated V12 that can wail up to 11,000 rpm. The powertrain is complemented by an electric motor for instant torque. Power alone would not make it very track-worthy, so Aston Martin built the entire thing out of carbon fiber. To further make sure the Valkyrie would be a beast, the carmaker teamed up with the legend himself, F1 engineer Adrian Newey. His stellar work not only made the car blisteringly quick but also a work of staggering beauty.
The car sold by Tom Hartley Jnr. came with a copy of the original invoice, the original handbook, and a file detailing the car’s history. It was finished in Aston Martin British Racing Green matched to exposed carbon on the roof and engine cover. Other stand-out aspects included the matte black magnesium wheels and various Silver Argento touches around the exterior. The interior is not much of a story, as this kind of track-focused vehicles are always spartan on the inside. Apart from the carbon fiber seats finished in black Alcantara, the only other thing that immediately catches the eye is the sheer amount of carbon that decks every surface of the cockpit.
The exact price is unfortunately unknown. However, it would be preposterous for this Valkyrie to have sold for anything less than the $3 million MSRP value. Keep in mind that vehicles with such limited production are very infrequently seen at auctions. Combined with the very low mileage it’s likely to have sold for much more than the original price.
