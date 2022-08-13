Audi Brings All Three Sphere Concept Cars to Monterey Car Week

Premium electric mobility at its finest is the name of the game. California’s most anticipated automotive event of the year will have Audi bring about its vision for the future of mobility, as seen through the windshields of its “sphere” concept cars (all three of them!), and that of the S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron.
The Audi skysphere is “Audi‘s vision for the progressive luxury segment of the future.” As a two-door electric convertible, the first member of Audi’s concept cars is designed with a variable wheelbase, offering both a sports and grand touring driving experience. The exterior length of the car can also be adjusted by 250 millimeters, thanks to the body and frame pieces sliding into one another.
The 17.6 ft (5.3 m) long Audi grandsphere is a sedan concept with Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities. (Hopefully it’s better than Tesla’s Self-Driving, but we’ll see.) It’s the second one of the three “sphere” concept vehicles, and Audi says its technology and design attributes “will appear again within the next few years in future Audi production models.”
Last but not least, there’s the Audi urbansphere, which was initially created for high-traffic Chinese megacities, although it’s still usable in other highly-populated cities around the world – hence the “urban” piece of its name. According to Audi, the car “offers the largest interior space of any Audi to date,” acting as a “lounge on wheels and a mobile office,” depending on what you’re up to.
As for the S1 Hoonitron, much has been said already.
But that’s not all. As a nod to its racing history, Audi’s original, five-cylinder race-winning cars – the 1984 Group B Audi quattro A2, the 1987 Audi S1 Pikes Peak, the 1988 Audi SCCR Trans Am, as well as the 1989 Audi IMSA GTO – will also be on display at the Monterey Car Week.
The only thing left to do? Enjoy the show.
