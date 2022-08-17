Computer-Generated Volvo EXC90 Steps Into the Spotlight As the XC90's Electric Sibling

Is the Volvo XC90 going electric? It appears so, and it would be the logical move in order to make their flagship SUV future-proof.
Fans of the Swedish brand are already aware of the fact that the company has filed a trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office to secure the ‘EXC90’ moniker, which can be used for “electric vehicles, land motor vehicles.”
Moreover, patent images of a high-rider that looks similar to the XC90 have also made their way to the World Wide Web. And it was these that have had their pixels rearranged by Kolesa. The renderings retain the overall looks of the crossover, with the closed-off grille up front, Thor's hammer headlamps, flush-mounted door handles, and C-shaped taillights.
‘Volvo’ lettering decorates the tailgate, and the corporate logo was added up front. The wheels appear to have been sourced from the XC90, and the vehicle sports a white paint finish. These digital illustrations are very realistic, and it is possible that if Volvo decides to green light the design, then the model will look almost identical, save for a few things obviously.
Now, the ‘green light’ part is a totally different topic, as while the quoted website refers to it as being the next generation Volvo XC90, we are likely looking at the rumored EXC90, with the ‘E’ in its name standing for ‘electric.’ Previous reports suggested that the battery-electric high-rider will be baptized the ‘Embla,’ after the first woman in Norse mythology, but it appears that the Swedish automaker has decided that the ‘EXC90’ would be a better fit after all.
As for the when question, your guess is as good as ours, and our two cents would be on seeing the first prototypes in the open in the coming months, maybe this winter, or early next year.
