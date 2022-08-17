Vintage Chevy “El Camaro” RS/SS Comes From a Different, Messier El Camino Past

Today, the pony/muscle car world is facing deep turmoil. But that is only valid in the real world, whereas across the virtual realm, everything is calm and (CGI mashed-up) serene…
Dodge recently gave us a stunningly sad ultimatum by introducing a host of special editions to mark the 2023 model year end of the road for the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger. That means there is only an electrified future for the nameplates. Well, at least there is a bit of certainty now, just like with the S650 Ford Mustang.
We are certain the latter is sure taking its sweet time before coming out officially! As for General Motors, things are mudded and convoluted, with the rumor mill one day spilling the complete demise of the Camaro and the next one claiming it will also be a zero-emissions hoot – though not necessarily a coupe but rather a sedan and/or crossover SUV.
Well, some people do not care about all that and carelessly focus on their classic and vintage car passions. Such might be the case with Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, if not for his recent Chevy Camaro EV station wagon attempts. Anyway, now he is fully back into his retro mood and thus graced his fans with an interesting CGI mashup.
The gist of this digital idea would be to assume the usual suspension of disbelief and imagine that during the 1960s Chevrolet’s El Camino fought the Ford Ranchero with a little bit of styling help from the then-current Camaro RS/SS muscle car. Interestingly, this “El Camaro” seems to receive a positive vote of confidence from enthusiasts, so perhaps one day an intrepid aftermarket outlet or crazy DIY fabricator will assume this has the makings of a cool build project.
Until then, though, it is merely wishful thinking…
