Video: Ferrari SF90 Needs Eye Surgery After Crashing in Morocco

Another Ferrari SF90 is going to have to pay a visit to the plastic surgeon, having been involved in an accident.
The crash reportedly happened in Marrakech, Morocco, supercar.fails on Instagram claims, at an undisclosed date. Nonetheless, it was probably recorded recently, as the video was uploaded online one day ago.
According to the quoted social media user, the Italian supercar crashed into a Kia. The aftermath video shows a few damages to its front left corner, with the smashed headlight, beat up bumper, quarter panel, and hood. Elsewhere, it does not seem to have sustained other injuries, though a mechanical inspection should be on the ‘to do list’ too, next to taking care of those bruises.
By the looks of it, nobody was injured in this incident, bar the supercar driver’s ego in all likelihood, who will pay more attention to the road in the future. As for the Ferrari SF90, it will probably cost a pretty penny in order to bring it back to its initial condition, with the cash coming out of the insurance company’s pocket, hopefully, otherwise it will put a dent in the owner’s bank account.
Unveiled in 2019, the Ferrari SF90 is closely related to the F8. It comes in two body styles, coupe and convertible, and features a mid-engine, and all-wheel drive layout. The 4.0-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, is backed up by three electric motors, and in total, the car has 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW) available via the right pedal.
This much oomph, combined with the clever aerodynamics, allows the SF90 Stradale to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds from a standstill, and 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.7 seconds. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 211 mph (340 kph).
According to the quoted social media user, the Italian supercar crashed into a Kia. The aftermath video shows a few damages to its front left corner, with the smashed headlight, beat up bumper, quarter panel, and hood. Elsewhere, it does not seem to have sustained other injuries, though a mechanical inspection should be on the ‘to do list’ too, next to taking care of those bruises.
By the looks of it, nobody was injured in this incident, bar the supercar driver’s ego in all likelihood, who will pay more attention to the road in the future. As for the Ferrari SF90, it will probably cost a pretty penny in order to bring it back to its initial condition, with the cash coming out of the insurance company’s pocket, hopefully, otherwise it will put a dent in the owner’s bank account.
Unveiled in 2019, the Ferrari SF90 is closely related to the F8. It comes in two body styles, coupe and convertible, and features a mid-engine, and all-wheel drive layout. The 4.0-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, is backed up by three electric motors, and in total, the car has 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW) available via the right pedal.
This much oomph, combined with the clever aerodynamics, allows the SF90 Stradale to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds from a standstill, and 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.7 seconds. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 211 mph (340 kph).