Video: Ferrari SF90 Needs Eye Surgery After Crashing in Morocco

More on this:

1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Tuned by Carlex, Re-Trimmed Interior Is off the Scale

2 All-Ferrari Drag Race Offers Answer for Eternal "Road Vs Track" Debate

3 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Crashes Into 5 Parked Cars, Is Abandoned at the Scene

4 Dacia Duster Puts Ferrari SF90 to Sleep Following Crash, the Hay Looks Comfy

5 Train Crashes Into 18-Wheeler Carrying Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Other Exotics