autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Tim Allen's Cadillac DeVille for Sale, Wants You to Crack a Joke Inside It

Home > News > U-turn
5 Jul 2022, 22:18 UTC ·
A Cadillac DeVille used to be the cheapest used car for sale on eBay at one point. Tim Allen has a similar looking one, albeit one year old and much more special, and that vehicle is now up for grabs.
2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen 12 photos
2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen2000 Cadillac DeVille - Tim Allen
Advertised on Cars&Bids, it is a 2000 model, built specifically for the comedian and actor. It has about 13,400 miles (21,565 km) under its belt, and a few special touches that the era’s run-of-the-mill DeVilles lack, such as the stiffer suspension, 18-inch alloys, Brembo brakes, and a bit more power.

Connected to a four-speed automatic gearbox, the 4.6-liter Northstar V8 mill develops in the region of 400 horses, up from the stock car’s 275. And that’s not all, as it also features a few visual touches, such as the wider grille, narrowed back end, carbon fiber rocker sills, and quad exhaust pipes.

Overall, the TAD (Tim Allen Design) Cadillac DeVille DTSi, which is its official name, as the celebrity was behind the mods, applied with GM’s blessing, is better looking than the standard ones. Its performance is nothing to write home about, especially when compared to the modern luxury sedans, but it is still a comfy model, and, surprisingly, better to drive than the usual DeVilles.

Some of the onboard equipment includes heated rear seats, electrically-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, head-up display, sunroof, night vision, and wooden trim. It does have a few flaws, too, as mentioned in the ad, like the missing crest from the grille, chips and scuffs on the wheels, 2013 date code on the tires, and trunk lid emblem that doesn’t look that good anymore.

It is worth noting that this DeVille is no longer in the possession of Tim Allen, as the current owner has had it since January 2018. Nonetheless, it should fetch some big numbers, considering that it is a rare car, with a celeb in the papers. At the time of writing, the highest bid was at a little over $20,000.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Cadillac cadillac deville DeVille Tim Allen used cars for sale auction USA
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories