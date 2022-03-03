Cadillac DeVille Wants to Make the Wagon Great Again, Does It Have Your Support?

Hatchbacks, sedans, wagons, minivans, heck even sports and supercars have been affected by the crossover/SUV boom. Lamborghini, for one, is selling more units of the Urus than everything else combined, and we now have high-riders from companies that weren’t previously interested in such models, like Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, with Ferrari to join the frenzy soon.
As a result, it is no wonder that certain people have started missing low-riding vehicles, especially in the United States, where they are even less popular compared to the rest of the world. The only option left is the used car market, and daydreaming, and it is the latter category that has given birth to this Cadillac DeVille Wagon.
Imagined by Jlord8, it builds on the eighth and final generation of the DeVille, assembled at Hamtramck between 1999 and 2005, and offered solely as a sedan. It shared its construction with the era’s Buick Riviera, Oldsmobile Aurora, and Pontiac Bonneville, and its Nordstar engine was nothing to write home about in terms of performance and reliability.
However, that is a different topic, so we’ll steer back to this rendering, which keeps it simple. With a few mouse clicks, the car was given a long roof that ends with a tailgate, big three-quarter windows with chrome trim on the lower part, and that’s about all. Everything else carries over from the DeVille Sedan, including the whole front end, doors, and even the wheels. Not even the black paint was changed, though it has been made shinier.
If anyone was wondering, Caddy has no intention of bringing back the DeVille moniker, but on a more positive note, they still have sedans in their portfolio. The CT4, and CT5, as well as their V and Blackwing versions, join a more comprehensive crossover lineup, made up of the XT4, XT5, XT6, and Escalade, which will be expanded with the launch of the Lyriq in a few months.
