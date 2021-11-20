The Cheapest Used Car for Sale on eBay Is a V8-Powered Caddy, and It’s Not Bad at All

Don’t answer that question yet, because it is time to focus one yet another used ride. Only this time, it’s not a high-end machine that bears the logos of an exotic carmaker, but one that’s more than affordable. At $995, which is the sticker price on eBay, it’s probably one of the cheapest vehicles that we ever covered. At the time of writing, it was the most low-priced car on the quoted website, next to a 2008 Hyundai Sonata that was quickly deemed as being too bland to deserve an entire article.
A Cadillac DeVille, which saw the light of day in 2001, according to the ad, part of the eighth and final generation of the model, that sports a gold paint finish on top of a black interior. The front end and sides are not visible at all in the multitude of pictures shared by the vendor, but at least it looks quite good out back, with the shiny chrome trim, dedicated badging, and quad exhaust pipes.
The ‘32V Northstar’ logo bedecking the left side of the trunk lid is a nod to the engine, a 4.6-liter V8, making 275 bhp and 300 lb-ft (407 Nm) of torque. The straight-line performance of the car, which is slightly bigger than the modern-day BMW 5 Series, and sports a longer wheelbase, was nothing to write home about two decades ago. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needed around 8 seconds, and flat out, it could do a bit over 110 mph (180 kph).
looks surprisingly good for a car born 20 years ago. It was wrapped around the seats, center armrests, door cards, steering wheel, and part of the dashboard, with wood inserts providing an interesting contrast, reminiscent of vehicles much older than this one. In terms of equipment, you’re looking at a basic audio, HVAC system with separate controls for the rear seat passengers, power windows and door locks, electrically adjustable side mirrors, multi-function steering wheel, and a few other bits and bobs.
Despite the multitude of pictures accompanying the ad, most of which reveal the cabin from multiple angles, the vendor couldn’t be bothered to share any technical details. They did say, however, that it has 133,297 miles (214,521 km) under its belt, but then again, the digital dials state the same. Other than that, what you see is what you get, meaning an old premium sedan that didn’t have a harsh life, and looks like it can become someone’s trusty companion for years to come.
And if it somehow breaks down on the way to its new home from Bellingham, Washington, where it is currently located, then at least you won’t be annoyed that you paid a small fortune for it, because let’s be honest, less than $1,000 for a car in today’s market seems a steal. For that kind of money, you could go away to a nice place for the weekend or perhaps buy a bicycle.
This would be a good time to pop the question yet again: would you only buy a brand new car or do you basically live and breathe while checking out ads such as this one? And if you fall in the latter category, then would you consider getting yourself a new used DeVille?
