2006 Dodge Charger Virtually Prepares for a Contemporary SRT Lease of Demon Lifestyle

Dodge is undergoing an interesting revolution. So, whoever does not like what it has in store needs to circle back to simpler swap times – even if only virtually.
Stellantis has crowded this summer’s end with mind-boggling Dodge announcements. For example, those looking for a challenging open-top experience can ask third-party builder Drop Top Customs for an OEM-sanctioned convertible version of the Challenger. Also, the most powerful SUV in the world has gone to Hellcat and back, with Dodge deciding to rekindle our Durango SRT Hellcat love affair for the 2023 model year.
Plus, the Alfa Romeo Tonale premium subcompact crossover SUV has morphed into the 2023 Dodge Hornet to further prop the company’s high-riding expectations. But they also dropped a sad bomb: both ICE-powered Challengers and Chargers are bowing out of existence after the 2023 model year! So, what could regular folk do to make up for that loss?
According to the virtual artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, who loves to play with quirky stuff like preparing a modern body kit for an oldish Mopar, they could take their sixth-generation LX 2006 Dodge Charger out of the garage and prepare it for a contemporary lease of ICE lifestyle. And they should not feel ashamed of its older looks, as the pixel master has prepared some CGI solutions in the guise of modernized styling elements.
Unfortunately, there is but a singular POV to ogle at and the CGI money shot is not backed by an ample description. Alas, we could get some explanations from the hashtag reel as well, which is where the author seems to imply that his modernization body kit (LED lights, front bumper, roof scoop, massive wheels) would also bode extremely well with a Demon engine swap!
