The Singer 964 Convertible Turbo Study Is Absolutely Stunning

Specialized in reimagining the 964-chassis Porsche 911 sports car, the peeps at Singer have unleashed yet another work of art. Presented in February 2022, the Turbo Study has been joined by a convertible sibling.
Pictured in Cadiz Red over lightweight carbon-fiber bodywork, the open-top model flaunts a Mezger air-cooled engine. Aided by a couple of turbos with electric wastegates, the six-cylinder boxer puts out 510 horsepower.
Air-to-water intercoolers mounted inside the intake plenums also need to be mentioned. The shark fin on the rear fender is designed to supply cold air to the engine bay, and this car’s transmission of choice is a proper manual.
Celebrating the 930 Turbo, the 964-based commission is rocking a touring-focused suspension. The customer specified this example with rear-wheel drive, but Singer is much obliged to equip the open-top Turbo Study with all-wheel drive as well. Oversized brakes with ABS and traction control are featured, and the carbon-ceramic discs of this car are optional.
The makeover continues with electrically-adjustable seats in black with tartan seat centers, wood accents in Black Forest – Red, inductive phone charging, air conditioning, and an automatic opening/closing fabric roof.
No pricing has been offered by Singer because each and every restoration is dependent on the specification requested by the client. “The first Porsche, the Sport 356/1 known as Number 1, was a cabriolet, and high-performance, open-roof glamour has been part of the story ever since,” said founder and executive chairman Rob Dickinson. Indeed, he is the very same Rob Dickinson who headed the British alternative rock band Catherine Wheel.
“I’ve long wanted to celebrate that part of Porsche heritage at Singer and doing so as part of our recently announced Turbo Study seems a perfect place to start,” continued the paternal cousin of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. " Our goal with the Turbo Study is to distill the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first supercar while reimagining its performance and refinement."
