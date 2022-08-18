Jaw-Dropping Chevrolet G20 Rocky Ridge Weekender Camper Van Sells With No Reserve

The Chevy G20 van is one of the few vehicles with a timeless design that looks good regardless of age. This explains why it was kept on the market almost unchanged for more than 26 years. With a camper conversion, this is the closest thing you can get to a house on wheels in a van footprint.
GM was really killing it in the ’70s, both in the design and engineering departments. It was the time when the ingenious GMC Motorhome was born. That was a niche vehicle, but the G-Series van was really a gold mine. Built on the rugged platform of the C/K line of trucks and featuring a timeless design, this has endured over a quarter of a century in production. It still looks modern and luxurious today, a testament to GM’s prowess as an elite carmaker.
Perhaps these are also reasons why owners held to these beauties for ages, being almost indestructible. That was certainly the case with this Chevy G20, which remained with the original owner’s family until 2022 when it was acquired by the selling dealer. The van was modified by Rocky Ridge Inc. of Franklin Springs, Georgia, with a Weekender camper van conversion and is now as ready as ever to hit the road for the next adventure trip.
Like many van conversions based on the Chevrolet G20, this is also luxuriously featured. Comfy captain’s chairs in front and a power-folding sofa bed in the rear, this camper has power-everything equipment and almost all amenities except for a shower. And, of course, there’s an Onan generator to power everything on board via a generator-shoreline automatic transfer switch. An air conditioning unit installed on the roof was reportedly serviced in preparation for the sale.
The kitchenette comes with an electric two-burner stove and a microwave oven, and a refrigerator is also provided, along with a stainless steel sink. Plenty of cabinets ensure that everything is neatly stowed away for transport. At the rear, the ambulance-style doors open to reveal a toilette, and a handheld vacuum cleaner can be seen hanging on the wall.
The Chevy G20 is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The seller said he had performed an oil change and replaced the transmission extension housing seal and transmission speed sensor recently. This great G20 camper is listed on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, meaning it sells to the highest bidder no matter the offer. Four days before the auction closes, the price sits at $8,500 after 13 bids.
