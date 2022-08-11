Vanlife Sucks at Current Gas Prices, So This Vanlifer Is Moving Into a Tesla

Eh, not really. Not that the vanlife bubble has burst or anything, but it’s a good idea to be aware of the negatives before believing everything you see or read online about the many awesome things about vanlife. Billie Webb, a young woman who has been living in a van and documenting her life on TikTok, is trying to shine a more realistic light on nomadic life.
Billie tells Business Insider that she got into vanlife at about the same time as millions of others around the globe: when the 2020 international health crisis kicked off and all travel options suddenly became very limited. Since she could no longer travel in the traditional way and social contact was severely limited indoors, she decided to give vanlife a try.
Like millions of others inspired by motivational content on social media and YouTube tutorials that show that you can do pretty much anything as long as you’re determined enough, regardless of skill, Billie did her own van conversion. She documented the process thoroughly, and it all went up on her social media so, by the time she was ready to hit the road in her 1990 Chevy G20 van, she already had a small following.
memorable moments and, as per her own words, met a lot of amazing people and saw a lot of amazing places. And then gas prices soared.
“I don't know if it's a very smart move for anybody to be living in a van right now, specifically if you are traveling,” Billie tells the publication. She echoes the sentiment in one of her recent TikToks, in which she also explains her decision to sell her van so she can live full-time in her car, a rather broken-down 2015 Mazda. Since she travels a lot and she’s very low-maintenance, she found out that she would spend the equivalent of a month’s rent on gas alone. That, and the bi-annual maintenance check and repairs make living in “one of these old-school vans” not exactly profitable.
Business Insider says that, while living in the van for Billie was more expensive than she imagined, she was still able to eliminate all her debts in the year that she lived on the road. That’s because her content was relatable enough for her to build a strong following based on it, which, in turn, has led to a few profitable partnerships. Today, Billie makes upwards of $4,000 a month in deal, which, she says, is not “a flex” but is enough to allow her to save up.
These days, Billie lives in the Mazda, which she ranks higher in terms of suitability. She makes a point of stressing that this is her personal experience with living out of her car and that it might not work for everyone, but she wouldn’t go back to living in a van even if she could. She can’t, as a matter of fact: Billie sold off the van at a raffle, with tickets going for as little as $6 and the winner being chosen in a live event.
downsizing: a Tesla Model 3. With the money she’s been saving, she placed an order for a new Tesla and she’s looking forward to it: now knowing for a fact that living in a car works for her, she’s thrilled at the idea of cutting costs even further. The fact that her home won’t contribute to pollution is a plus.
“Obviously, the gas bill will be much lower or nonexistent, the electricity bill will be lower than the gas bill, and the temperature problems will be solved,” she says. “It'll be really cool – I'm very excited about it.”
