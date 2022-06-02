This Chevrolet G20 Conversion Van Will Make Interior Designers Cry, Still Very Capable

Built for the 1993 model year, this Chevrolet G20 Conversion Van gained a luxurious but eye-soaring interior. Nevertheless, it features a solar system and a power-folding rear bench that could form a great basis for a future off-grid camper.
The third-generation Chevy G-Series Van was one of the longest-produced vehicle platforms designed by General Motors. Production started in April 1970 and continued for the next 26 years. No doubt, the new front-engine architecture and the modern styling helped a lot. At the same time, the underpinning from the C/K line of trucks made it almost indestructible.
Although Chevrolet also offered a passenger version under the Sportsvan name, many Chevrolet customers preferred the panel van conversions, which were very popular. This 1993 example offered on Bring a Trailer is also a conversion van and sports some nice features. For instance, the enormous side windows remind us of the excellent GMC Motorhome. And for a good reason, as this van comes with a solar panel system and batteries, that would make it a great off-grid camper.
But to get there, the buyer needs to redecorate the interior thoroughly. You can guess that the van’s previous owner was a comfort freak, judging by the fact that everything is electrically powered. This includes the fold-out rear bench, which can turn into a comfy bed at the push of a button. But other than that, the choice of materials and colors will make a designer cry. The comments section on the auction web page already looks like a Tinder billboard.
The four captain’s chairs are great, but the second row could be replaced with a kitchenette or at least with storage cabinets and a refrigerator. This way, you could get yourself a competent camper without much investment. The van is powered by a fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 engine that delivers 195 horsepower and 290 lb-ft (390 Nm) of torque. It is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, and everything looks in great shape.
The Chevy G20 Van is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $7,777. There are five days left until the auction closes, and things could still get out of hand. Even if you don’t intend to bid, the comments section is worth reading.
