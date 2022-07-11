Well Maintained Chevrolet G20 Conversion Van Is Like a Time Capsule, Sells With No Reserve

The third-generation Chevrolet G-Series vans were incredibly popular with customers, thanks to their robustness owed to the Chevrolet C/K underpinnings. This 1995 example is a conversion van, which means the original customer ordered the panel van variant and transformed the interior to suit their needs.
In the automotive industry, it’s rare to have a car model in production for decades. The fact that the third-generation Chevy G-Series vans were produced almost unchanged from 1970 until 1996 puts it right next to the Volkswagen Beetle and the Bus. With a front-engine/rear-wheel-drive architecture and modern styling, it’s no wonder the van has stood the test of time.
This Chevrolet G20 Gladiator conversion van was sold new in 1995 by a Chevrolet dealer in Oregon and has remained registered to its original owner until acquired by the selling dealer in May 2022. The van is powered by a fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 engine that delivers 195 horsepower and 290 lb-ft (390 Nm) of torque, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. It was very well taken care of, as you can see in the pictures, and it looks like it just got out of the factory.
The body was finished in Summit White and features grey pinstripes and multicolor graphic accents. Additional equipment includes the turquoise spare tire cover, a roof rack, and picture windows with sliding lower sections. The cabin is custom-made and comes with four captain’s chairs and a folding rear bench that can be used for sleeping. Of course, as you’d expect, the flat-folding bench is power-operated.
The turquoise cloth upholstery contrasts with the wood trim and blue patterned carpets. However, the effect might not suit everybody’s tastes. This goes all the way to the oak center console and the side and rear window curtains. The rear passenger compartment even features a 10” color television and VCR, storage bins, a vacuum cleaner, and a door-mounted bottle opener.
The Chevrolet G20 Gladiator is offered on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, which means that the owner will sell it to the highest bidder no matter how low the offer. One day is left until the auction closes, and the highest bid it got is $13,260.
