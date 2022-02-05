The A-Team Might Still Want to Have a Plan B Regarding This 1986 Chevy G20 Van

Well known to 1980s action-adventure fans because of “The A-Team” television series, the GMC Vandura has become synonymous with B.A. Baracus in popular culture. But was he traveling alone?
The A-Team was famous for not having a plan B, although we probably found the perfect substitute van if they did. Might be a little too late right now for Bosco Albert “B.A.” (aka Bad Attitude) Baracus, though. Especially considering the TV series only ran on NBC from 1983 to 1987.
And the fact that Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, or Sharlto Copley did not muster enough charisma to ensure the survival of 2010’s “The A-Team” Hollywood blockbuster into an eventual action-thriller franchise. Anyway, there is a solution for a very low-budget Asylum-style remake.
It resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors as a customized 1986 Chevrolet G20 Van. The Chevy Van was GMC Vandura’s direct counterpart, thus no one should be surprised by the modifications that resemble Baracus’ old ride. Hence the wider fender flares with a direct link to the air deflector up front, the top rear wing, or the aftermarket wheels, among others.
Not everything is a direct rip of The A-Team's ride, though. As such, certain details have made the dealership baptize this as “The B-Team.” Decidedly fitting, one might say. Of course, the van can also be used as it was intended to, given the gray cockpit seats and ample (color-matched) space behind them.
The refreshed and lightly customized G20 also has more highlights going for it: 15-inch five-spoke Cragar wheels, fake hood air intakes, lots of exterior chrome details, as well as wood veneer to pleasantly contrast the subtle dark gray interior.
According to the dealership’s description, the odometer readout of fewer than 11k miles is more like over 110k miles as it probably rolled over (at least once). That is over 177,000 km for anyone not speaking imperial (metrics). And it is also safe to assume the mileage is of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety.
At least there is a 5.0-liter V8 engine under the hood and comes hooked to an automatic transmission for ease of use. Additionally, this Chevy Van is not going to burn a big hole in the next owner’s pocket. Right now, the asking price stands at exactly $19,900.
And the fact that Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, or Sharlto Copley did not muster enough charisma to ensure the survival of 2010’s “The A-Team” Hollywood blockbuster into an eventual action-thriller franchise. Anyway, there is a solution for a very low-budget Asylum-style remake.
It resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors as a customized 1986 Chevrolet G20 Van. The Chevy Van was GMC Vandura’s direct counterpart, thus no one should be surprised by the modifications that resemble Baracus’ old ride. Hence the wider fender flares with a direct link to the air deflector up front, the top rear wing, or the aftermarket wheels, among others.
Not everything is a direct rip of The A-Team's ride, though. As such, certain details have made the dealership baptize this as “The B-Team.” Decidedly fitting, one might say. Of course, the van can also be used as it was intended to, given the gray cockpit seats and ample (color-matched) space behind them.
The refreshed and lightly customized G20 also has more highlights going for it: 15-inch five-spoke Cragar wheels, fake hood air intakes, lots of exterior chrome details, as well as wood veneer to pleasantly contrast the subtle dark gray interior.
According to the dealership’s description, the odometer readout of fewer than 11k miles is more like over 110k miles as it probably rolled over (at least once). That is over 177,000 km for anyone not speaking imperial (metrics). And it is also safe to assume the mileage is of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety.
At least there is a 5.0-liter V8 engine under the hood and comes hooked to an automatic transmission for ease of use. Additionally, this Chevy Van is not going to burn a big hole in the next owner’s pocket. Right now, the asking price stands at exactly $19,900.