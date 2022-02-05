Review Claims the New Ford F-150 Raptor Is As Serious as a Porsche 911 GT3

The F-150 Raptor stands out in the crowd. Even though this third-generation still has a V6 under the hood, the technical side of this truck is just automotive fairytales turned real.
But there's reason to rejoice. Ford has already confirmed that the new F-150 Raptor will get an R version with a V8 just to compete with the madness that is the new Ram TRX.
Until then, the guys over at Savagegeese made a bold statement in their latest video, where they test the existing truck to its limits. They said without hesitation that the third-generation F-150 Raptor is as serious as a Porsche 911 GT3. Moreover, they confirm Ford`s efforts with the trombone exhaust and point out the sound of it that resembles a Nissan GT-R.
This is all rather impressive, considering the new performance pickup is not that different from the second generation. The drivetrain is largely identical, and the engine the same 3.5-liter Ecoboost. It has the same front and rear differential and that 10-speed automatic we already know. But the guys spent time with Ford engineers and explain why they are so impressed by what they found out.
“This has a level of mechanical complexity that rivals many dedicated sports cars. And the guys designing the new F-150 are as serious as someone like Andreas Preuninger from Porsche”, one of the reviewers said about the truck. He also likes that the interior is modern, spacious is comfortable.
Ford didn`t focus a lot on the engine and transmission, but improved exactly what customers wanted. The front frame rails are different, the steering rack is strengthened, the suspension is entirely new and updated, and its geometry is unique to the Raptor for more wheel travel. The shocks are also new and larger and use electronic controls to assist the pressure needed in extreme situations.
Also, the traction has been improved and the truck has a lot of new sensors to predict the road. All of this was possible while keeping the Raptor on the same production line with the other normal variants.
Ford almost outdid themselves here. In the end, they created a Baja truck for the road that can also behave as a day-to-day vehicle without major compromises.
