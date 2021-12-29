Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150 Off-Road Comparo Is Muddy and Rocky, Lots of Fun

Slowly, but steadily, reviewers are getting their hands on both the third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra and the legendary F-150. And what do they do with these trucks? Drag race them, of course.
Frankly, a straight-line acceleration shootout is always wholesome fun. But when it comes to 4x4 heavyweights like full-size pickup trucks, it kind of defeats their off-road purpose. Of course, one should not be surprised these races happen. After all, they’re easy to stage. And do not put a major strain on the vehicles if done on the squeaky clean tarmac.
On the other hand, here is a YouTube channel that does not shy away from getting down to muddy and rock-crawling business with the Tundra and F-150 they have available. Unfortunately, we also have to settle for the next best thing compared to a 2022 Tundra versus 2021 F-150 encounter: a second-generation JDM truck and the thirteenth iteration of the legendary F-Series.
So, granted, the good folks over at the 4x4 Off-Road Channel on YouTube did not manage to get their hands on the latest and (arguably) greatest members of their respective full-size pickup truck families. But do we really care when their version of a “drag race” has nothing to do with the prepped surfaces we are used to at the dragstrip?
Hey, it even has nothing to do with any kind of tarmac! Instead, everything happens on a moderately inclined surface that’s outlined by patches of grass and only includes puddles of water along with lots and lots of mud. Now that’s a proper off-road race taking place during winter times. And even though we know nothing about the vehicles (F-150 XLT FX4 and Tundra TRD, as far we could tell from later on), there is a clear winner.
But wait, there is even more, because this cool little comparison also includes a bucket-load of rock crawling. And it does not take place under the most auspicious conditions, since it’s raining, and the trail has become a slippery, rocky hell for the 4x4 systems. Clearly, the adverse forces of nature also make everything so much cooler.
