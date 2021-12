Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150 Off-Road Comparo Is Muddy and Rocky, Lots of Fun

Frankly, a straight-line acceleration shootout is always wholesome fun. But when it comes to 4x4 heavyweights like full-size pickup trucks, it kind of defeats their off-road purpose. Of course, one should not be surprised these races happen. After all, they’re easy to stage. And do not put a major strain on the vehicles if done on the squeaky clean tarmac.On the other hand, here is a YouTube channel that does not shy away from getting down to muddy and rock-crawling business with the Tundra and F-150 they have available. Unfortunately, we also have to settle for the next best thing compared to a 2022 Tundra versus 2021 F-150 encounter: a second-generation JDM truck and the thirteenth iteration of the legendary F-Series.So, granted, the good folks over at the 4x4 Off-Road Channel on YouTube did not manage to get their hands on the latest and (arguably) greatest members of their respective full-size pickup truck families. But do we really care when their version of a “ drag race ” has nothing to do with the prepped surfaces we are used to at the dragstrip?Hey, it even has nothing to do with any kind of tarmac! Instead, everything happens on a moderately inclined surface that’s outlined by patches of grass and only includes puddles of water along with lots and lots of mud. Now that’s a proper off-road race taking place during winter times. And even though we know nothing about the vehicles (F-150 XLT FX4 and Tundra TRD, as far we could tell from later on), there is a clear winner.But wait, there is even more, because this cool little comparison also includes a bucket-load of rock crawling. And it does not take place under the most auspicious conditions, since it’s raining, and the trail has become a slippery, rocky hell for the 4x4 systems. Clearly, the adverse forces of nature also make everything so much cooler.