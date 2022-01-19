1979 Datsun 280ZX Won't Make Anyone Feel Blue About Entirely Affordable Price

Not long now, and Toyota GR Supra fans will be running amuck, worried sick that a 2023 Nissan Z might be around. To dare them into a track race or just to compare MSRPs. But how about the older Zs?
Well, if you ask us, better hurry up and get as many of them tucked inside your garage before the 2023 Nissan Z triggers a vintage Datsun/Fairlady Z restomod craze that will get prices through the roof. Right now, there is still a chance to make affordable deals.
One of them might soon have to do with this blue 1979 Datsun 280ZX sitting proud and not at all sad in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. It is a second-generation, early model year Z car (aka Datsun 280ZX, but also S130 Nissan Fairlady Z or 280Z) with a blue exterior paintjob and a matching interior.
Naturally, it’s a two-door coupe. One belonging to an iconic series of classic cars that were said to have the performance of the cool Jaguar E-Type, the looks of the astonishing Ferrari 275 GTB, as well as way better reliability than both, combined. But a Z car aficionado probably already knew that. This is just a hint to show to the uninitiated why the enthusiasm behind a fairly high-mileage Japanese sports car of the late 1970s.
As for the highlights for this particular example, one of them would be that it has “just” 80,906 miles on the odometer. A little over 130,000 km for anyone not speaking imperial (metrics). Anyway, that’s not that much, considering we deal with a more than four decades old car. Besides, there’s even better news: they’re not of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety.
Equipped with the factory-original four-spoke 14-inch alloy wheels and the Nissan-branded 2.8-liter inline-six engine (no turbo, unfortunately), this Datsun 280ZX might turn out as a cool vintage car collectible. Or, perhaps, a great starting point for a restomod. Either way, it’s basically dirt cheap, thanks to an asking price of just $17,900.
