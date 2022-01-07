Buttery-Smooth 1968 Chevy Camaro Is a Bush 396CI SS/RS Road Trip Aficionado

America's pony/muscle cars from their original production runs are notoriously highly sought-after. Thus, these proud first-generation representatives are also utterly expensive. Though, not always.
Unlike the current iteration, which has ungraciously fallen way behind its archrivals Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang (oddly enough, in that order for 2021), original Camaros remain in high demand. And their legend continues to grow unabated.
Naturally, just seeing a 1968 Camaro come out to play is a reason for celebration. But this ‘68 Chevy is also a cool SS/RS with a few neat perks. Offered proudly from the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, the Camaro is dressed up nicely in Butternut Yellow over black vinyl.
It also comes with a black vinyl roof and is considered a “beautifully maintained, survivor example that's still true to the marque's heritage, distinctiveness, and inherent appeal.” At first sight, no reason to judge it otherwise. Even though it has no less than 90,095 miles (almost 145,000 km), it still looks mostly pristine.
Better yet, there’s ample documentation to attest to its RS/SS claims, along with the opinion that it has been well cared for and never kept as a dust-gathering garage queen. That is exactly as we like our road trip-loving cars to be, frankly. Anyway, both the exterior and the fully optioned interior have numerous classic highlights.
Naturally, one should not judge a car solely on its fashionable merits. Instead, these pristine looks need a solid technical foundation. One that comes in abundance here, via the vintage 396-cubic-inch V8. And wearing a correct Chevy-orange engine-block shade, among others. Complete with 325 horsepower, let us not forget that.
Anyway, it is time to get down with pricing. Asking exactly $74,900 might sound like much. But only at first. Consider this paint-matching 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 that was snatched not long ago at auction. And it went to a new home for no less than $112k, which makes this ‘68 counterpart a clear bargain!
Naturally, just seeing a 1968 Camaro come out to play is a reason for celebration. But this ‘68 Chevy is also a cool SS/RS with a few neat perks. Offered proudly from the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, the Camaro is dressed up nicely in Butternut Yellow over black vinyl.
It also comes with a black vinyl roof and is considered a “beautifully maintained, survivor example that's still true to the marque's heritage, distinctiveness, and inherent appeal.” At first sight, no reason to judge it otherwise. Even though it has no less than 90,095 miles (almost 145,000 km), it still looks mostly pristine.
Better yet, there’s ample documentation to attest to its RS/SS claims, along with the opinion that it has been well cared for and never kept as a dust-gathering garage queen. That is exactly as we like our road trip-loving cars to be, frankly. Anyway, both the exterior and the fully optioned interior have numerous classic highlights.
Naturally, one should not judge a car solely on its fashionable merits. Instead, these pristine looks need a solid technical foundation. One that comes in abundance here, via the vintage 396-cubic-inch V8. And wearing a correct Chevy-orange engine-block shade, among others. Complete with 325 horsepower, let us not forget that.
Anyway, it is time to get down with pricing. Asking exactly $74,900 might sound like much. But only at first. Consider this paint-matching 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 that was snatched not long ago at auction. And it went to a new home for no less than $112k, which makes this ‘68 counterpart a clear bargain!