1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Mixes 455 V8 and Yellow Attire With Affordability

Because of several converging factors, the original muscle car era was under huge duress at the start of the crazy 1970s. And it affected many legends, including Oldsmobile’s famed “4-4-2.”
Classic GM car fans with a knack for Olds’ 442 series know very well that back in 1972 the company reverted to offering the iconic nameplate as a very affordable W29 option package on Cutlass models. It had an emphasis on both handling and appearance, with upgraded suspension, stripes, and badges, as well as faux hood louvers or a bespoke grille, among others. And it cost a mere $29!
Alas, it was still a highly desirable change compared to the stock Oldsmobile Cutlass. Thus, it’s no wonder this 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 (Holiday) Hardtop Coupe resides yellow and proud in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. Complete with a yellow over a lovely Saddle Tan interior and packing a 455ci V8 engine to make sure no one doubted its performance credentials.
After half a century it sports 65,781 miles (105,864 km) on the odometer, which is not that much considering its age. On the other hand, it also comes with lots of original documentation and the perk of being a Southern car, as it originally resided in Missouri. Now it aims to entice classic car folk with factory-quality yellow paint, a mesmerizing old-school interior, and a powerful V8 engine.
Sure, this Cutlass 442 might not be the Holy Grail of model years prior, but it’s also not going to break the bank or ask for an arm and a leg on behalf of the dealership to secure the purchase. Which, to a classic car enthusiast that aims to have this as a weekend road trip pride and joy (if not a daily driver), it might be more important than being a true 442 without the “appearance and handling package” asterisk.
As for the asking price, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors has tucked an affordable $34,900 quotation in the description.
