Drake Can’t Help Sharing His Rides, This Time It's a Baby Blue Mercedes-AMG G 63

Drake finished 2021 with a net worth of around $180 million and started the year in St. Barts, Caribbean, where he partied with Leonardo DiCaprio and many other billionaires on expensive yachts. He returned home on a high, remembering all that wealth, and started sharing glimpses of his lavish lifestyle.Most recently, one of his photo dump sets included an image of him casually wearing a $190,000 Richard Mille watch, the RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph , whose current value sits at over $675,000.Now, Drake’s recent post is very inspirational, claiming that “There’s a point in the “fake it til you make it theory where you actually gotta make it.” To prove that he did everything to "make it," the Grammy-winning rapper posted some pictures with his friends, two small bags filled with cash, a mirror selfie, a welcome note at five-star hotel The Setai, and a picture of a baby blue Mercedes-AMG G 63 , which you can see as the main photo.The luxurious offroader is a stamp for every celebrity out there because it’s rugged and capable. Under the hood, the German brand put a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which sends power to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). When it comes to speed, the G-Wagen delivers again: it has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).Drake’s garage also includes other luxurious vehicles, including a Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Phantom, and a Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet among many others. So, there’s no question about the fact that the Canadian rapper did his part of "made it."