Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Flaunts Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-AMG G 63

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Melissia Rene Brim took the time to flaunt her beautiful, luxurious rides on social media, and they’re worth displaying. She owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Melissia Rene Brim rose to fame after her short-lived relationship with famous boxer Floyd Mayweather. The couple shares daughter Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, whom they welcomed in 2000, but they broke up shortly after. According to her bio, Rene Brim is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and aspiring actress. After her acting career didn’t take off, she moved on to the business industry. She and Mayweather are now grandparents, and just celebrated their grandson's first birthday, as you can see in the attached post below.
Thanks to her business (and friendship with her ex), Rene Brim can pride herself on quite a few vehicles in her garage. Her recent Instagram Stories show a couple of them, as she wrote: “When Champion Motoring post a new car and you tell him you gotta take that down because they’re both mine.”
The entrepreneur seems to have collaborated with the aforementioned star-studded dealership for her rides, a white Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a sandy-gray Mercedes-AMG G 63. Both provide the utmost comfort and luxury, as they amount to over $450,000 together, and you can check out the pictures in our gallery.
Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) at 1,600 rpm. It has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) of 4.8 seconds and its top speed is limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
The G 63 comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, that puts out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) and sends power to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Both in incredible shape, the two vehicles are definitely worth flaunting on social media.
