Polo G Celebrates Birthday Showing Off Jet, New Mercedes-Maybach and G 63

It’s not every day that you celebrate your birthday, and Polo G wanted to show that he’s thankful for the wealth he has achieved so far. Probably.Because he gave a glimpse of his “Back to Bach,” year, and his post includes a lot of declarations of status. In the front of the main picture, we see two Mercedes vehicles, a Maybach S 580, and a Mercedes-G 63, while the background shows a Gulfstream G-IV SP private jet A few pictures in the set show the rapper physically boasting his fortune holding a stack of cash onboard the jet. The G-IV is powered by two Rolls-Royce Mk 611-8 engines and has a maximum cruise speed of 476 knots (548 mph/882 kph) and a long-range speed of 459 knots (528 mph/850 kph).At the end of the set he shared on his birthday, there are two short videos where Polo G gives us a small, hilarious tour of the backseat of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580, which he seems to have just acquired from famous dealership Wires Only. In one of the videos, he holds out a check for $317,295 before heading out to inspect the vehicle.His new ride is a mild-hybrid and it comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. But there's also the gearbox-mounted electric motor that adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm). Through a nine-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive 4MATIC system, the power unit sends resources to all wheels, helping it sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).Polo G's other ride, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is also very strong and luxurious, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).If he just gifted himself a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 for his birthday, he seems to have pretty good taste. Make sure to check out the video on the last slide, it’s the best in the set.