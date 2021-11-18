1970 Oldsmobile 442 W30 Comes Out to Play, “Holy Grail” Gets Priced to Match

They say that 1970 was the pinnacle of performance for General Motors’ muscle cars. As far as Oldsmobile is concerned, that’s entirely true, since the central headquarters head honchos dropped the engine size cap.
As such, Oldsmobile’s 442 tried to keep up with the horsepower arms race by adopting the Olds 455ci V8 as the standard engine. More so, the rare W30 option got access to the 370-horsepower variant. And that was it. Then, starting with the next model year ratings dropped... and the classic muscle car era sadly entered into decline.
But there’s good news. A flawless 1970 Oldsmobile 442 sporting the 370-hp W30 option has come out to play from the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. And it’s an enthusiast’s “Holy Grail.” Sure, that’s according to the dealer’s description, which should always be verified.
Anyway, we’ve also been mesmerized by the pristine looks and the hard-to-believe details. Among the highlights, we can easily include the all-original ownership documentation (said to have been purchased back in 1969 in North Carolina), the rebuilt numbers-matching Olds 455 ci V8 engine, or the professional restoration to factory-original Twilight Blue (Code 28).
According to the vendor, this is one of just 2,754 produced at GM’s Lansing, Michigan assembly plant. And although it was meant to be driven hard, over the past half-century it has only accrued 35,358 miles (56,903 km) on the odometer, which is less than 700 miles (1,127 km) per year, on average. Which is a shame if you ask us.
Hopefully, that’s about to change. Although, judging by the incredible asking price, this 442 might suffer the collector’s fate and get snatched only to be locked away in a climate-controlled garage until it’s time to change hands once again. Until then, it’s clearly priced to match the excellent condition and its credentials, sporting a quotation of no less than $139,900.
