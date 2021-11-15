Crimson 1970 Jaguar E-Type Roadster a Stylishly Expensive Ode to Glorious Past

Classy roadsters are harder to come by with each passing day, no matter what the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL might try to claim. So, in a modern world enamored with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, what do you do? Look back in anger? Not at all, but with love.
After all, there are countless examples of achingly beautiful models that are gone, but certainly not forgotten. A great opposite to anyone who doesn’t fancy the classic age of “America’s sports car” is, without a doubt, the Jaguar E-Type (also known as XK-E in North America).
Just take a look at the crimson body of this 1970 E-Type Series II and one might say even the legendary SL and Corvette pale in comparison. As always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder, and we’d be incredibly happy to have all three open-tops in our dream garage.
Someone with enough cash – some $149,900 is needed to acquire this example – might one day fulfill that automotive bucket list. For now, the E-Type Roadster resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors and is silently waiting for the next owner to embark on new adventures with it.
Frankly, we can only imagine this as a driver’s machine, despite the impeccable looks of both the interior and exterior. But the engine bay is a statement as to why this E-Type has accumulated over 53k miles (over 85,000 km) on the odometer. It’s a bit over 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on average each year – which is a bit conservative, but also proof that it still went on occasional road trips.
The highlights – aside from those astonishing looks – include all the goodies. A non-metallic red paintjob would make Enzo Ferrari blush with jealousy, while the black interior and the matching black fabric convertible top both show no signs of wear or damage. A true statement of owner commitment, for sure.
Then there’s the cool 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission with a wooden knob and an embossed shift pattern. As such, unlike other instances, it’s pretty obvious this time around this is a car that fully warrants the high asking price, in our humble opinion.
Just take a look at the crimson body of this 1970 E-Type Series II and one might say even the legendary SL and Corvette pale in comparison. As always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder, and we’d be incredibly happy to have all three open-tops in our dream garage.
Someone with enough cash – some $149,900 is needed to acquire this example – might one day fulfill that automotive bucket list. For now, the E-Type Roadster resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors and is silently waiting for the next owner to embark on new adventures with it.
Frankly, we can only imagine this as a driver’s machine, despite the impeccable looks of both the interior and exterior. But the engine bay is a statement as to why this E-Type has accumulated over 53k miles (over 85,000 km) on the odometer. It’s a bit over 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on average each year – which is a bit conservative, but also proof that it still went on occasional road trips.
The highlights – aside from those astonishing looks – include all the goodies. A non-metallic red paintjob would make Enzo Ferrari blush with jealousy, while the black interior and the matching black fabric convertible top both show no signs of wear or damage. A true statement of owner commitment, for sure.
Then there’s the cool 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed manual transmission with a wooden knob and an embossed shift pattern. As such, unlike other instances, it’s pretty obvious this time around this is a car that fully warrants the high asking price, in our humble opinion.