1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Plays the Brawny One-Owner Survivor Card Like a Pro

24 Dec 2021, 14:43 UTC ·
Classic muscle car aficionados probably have the Chevy Chevelle SS ranked high on their all-time favorite lists. And for good reasons, considering its high marks in terms of performance, styling, and hp.
Of course, one thing is to have such a car on the bucket list. And another is to actually own an example. Luckily, there is a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 currently residing proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.

Dressed up in an all-original, unrestored Autumn Gold paintjob, it comes with a black vinyl roof and a matching black cloth interior. The dealership even ventures as far as labeling this alleged true survivor as a “classic-classic.” In translation, that would have to do with the Chevy being a one-owner, unrestored, all-original car with a mere 32,448 miles (52,220 km) on its odometer.

If we count these traits, maybe the Chevelle SS is actually a “classic-classic-classic.” Intended puns aside, this muscle car has all the cool traits of a legend. According to the dealership, it is well documented, and its whereabouts can be traced back to the first location of provenance: Max Hoffman Chevrolet of Grabill, Indiana.

From there, this Chevy was sold new with an extensive list of features: Positraction rear axle (G80), four-speed manual transmission (M20), cowl-induction hood (ZL2), and the SS 396 equipment group (Z25). These highly desirable options are not the only highlights, though. Among the latter, we could easily include the Autumn Gold hue, the almost entirely stock and original interior (save for the addition of a column-mounted Sun tachometer), or the iconic V8 engine.

The 396ci mill routs its voice through a stock dual-exhaust system and the Chevrolet-orange engine block delivers the necessary splash of color. But only when the new owner finds it appropriate to do so. Naturally, there is just one final, potentially disturbing detail: an asking price of no less than $79,900.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

