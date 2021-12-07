2021 Dodge Mopar Drag Pak Comes Out With Romp, Priced Like Seven Challengers

5 2011 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Is Ready to Unleash 800 HP and Very Low Mileage

Back when Dodge announced the latest and greatest Drag Pak to date, its 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar hero was up for grabs in a mere 50 units for exactly $143,485 (MSRP, before taxes and options). Now, here’s number 49, the last white one, sitting proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. And of course, it costs an arm and a leg.What, don’t say no one showed the memo about the used/classic car market growing to such an extent that Hagerty went public on Wall Street! Well, collectible automobiles and vintage car jewels have become even sager investments in these times of duress and distress. So, it was only natural to see the quotation of this 2021 Challenger Mopar Drag Pak go up “a little.”Right now, if we are to allow some leeway with the numbers, it’s coming out to dragstrip play for roughly the equivalent of seven base RWD Challenger SXTs. Those carry an MSRP of $29,450 on their own. Meanwhile, the dealership asks exactly $209,900. Which might sound like much, at first glance.But do take a look at the gallery depicting the pristine condition of this striking red-white-and-blue unit. Then have a peek at the video embedded below, and in the end, return to check up on the lengthy features list. If you don’t have a lot of time, here are some of the cool highlights, though.For example, this example has never seen its natural environment – the racetrack. As such, it comes with zero miles (or kilometers, it’s quite the same) on the odometer. But, if asked, it should hit the quarter-mile ET in around 7.5 seconds, on its way to an estimated top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). Do remember, though, this car is not intended for street use.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.