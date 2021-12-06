5 A Lesson on the Flying Potato That Saved Ford From Bankruptcy in the 80s

Hagerty Goes Public on Wall Street As the Classic Car Market Gets Even Bigger

McKeel Hagerty, CEO said "Today is a milestone for Hagerty and a testament to the talent and dedication of the entire Hagerty team and their commitment to our purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations. Our goal is not only to provide car lovers with great insurance but to help them connect with one another and have fun with their cars. Being listed on the NYSE marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Hagerty's history."



Regardless of what kind of car each of us might have in the garage, it seems that Hagerty is here to provide more cool car content. We're certainly on board with that! It's no secret that the used car market is incredibly hot right now . Even the most basic rides are trading hands for much more than they would've just a couple of years ago. That same effect has been seen in the classic car market but to an even higher degree.As a result, Hagerty has seen its business boom, and they're not just sitting back and enjoying the boom. They're actively searching for new ways to engage with automotive enthusiasts.To that end, they've started creating a business called Garage + Social. It provides top-tier storage space for your special vehicle as well as inclusion in an exclusive social club. That social club features events on-site as well as track days and other ways to connect with fellow enthusiasts.Hagerty has also bought up multiple Concours d'Elegance events around the nation including the world-famous one at Amelia Island in Florida . Going public is just the next step towards reaching more enthusiasts.McKeel Hagerty, CEO said "Today is a milestone for Hagerty and a testament to the talent and dedication of the entire Hagerty team and their commitment to our purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations. Our goal is not only to provide car lovers with great insurance but to help them connect with one another and have fun with their cars. Being listed on the NYSE marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Hagerty's history."Regardless of what kind of car each of us might have in the garage, it seems that Hagerty is here to provide more cool car content. We're certainly on board with that!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

