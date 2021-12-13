4 Like-New Mustang Shelby GT500 Costs More Than a Couple of Expedition SUVs

Mopar Your Six-Pack 440 V8 Power With a Stunning 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee

Generalist classic muscle car aficionados know all about Dodge’s Chargers and Challengers. But diehard fans might point out royal crowns were also called “coronets.” And their automotive equivalent was the Super Bee. 28 photos



This “fast and mean” 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee sits proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. It is dressed up in a bright shade of red with contrasting black (especially the matte Six-Pack-branded hood) and chrome bits and pieces. And the interior is also just as subtle and serious: black always means business!



It appears that we are dealing with “an exceptionally well-maintained, beautifully refreshed-condition” Super Bee, not a professional restoration or a restomod. As such, it’s no wonder there’s a slightly more accessible asking price than other muscle car heroes from the period. But more on the quotation at the very end.



Now, let’s just focus on the highlights. Such as the incredibly-desirable



Well, there’s more. For example, inside the cockpit, there’s a SunPro Super Tach II 8,000-rpm tachometer perched atop the steering wheel column. It’s probably there to distract its driver from the moment when it crosses the fabled 100k-mile threshold. Right now, it sits neatly at the 99,981 miles (160,904 km) mark, showing it



As for Dodge's Coronet nameplate had an extremely convoluted history. For today's intents and purposes, let's just say that it was a little jumpy in between sizes and trim line placements. But we're only here for the muscle car versions that started becoming available from 1965 onwards. With a specific accent on the high-performance Super Bee.

