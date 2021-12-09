HennyButabi Is at It Again With DIY Instructions for Your Own Volkspod Mini E-Bike

1969 Chevy Camaro SS Looks Impeccable in Burnished Brown, Seeks 350CI Adventures

Sitting proudly in the current inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors is this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro “true option-code X11” original Super Sport. The Camaro SS has allegedly been restored to factory condition and flaunts a subtle Burnished Brown (code 61) exterior paintjob with a black vinyl roof over a matching black interior.Interesting exterior highlights include the white “hockey stick” side stripes, “350” engine badges, or the abundance of chrome trim. Moving inside the Chevy , its black interior gets a lot of classic veneers, as well as an odometer currently reading 89,126 miles (143,434 km). It might sound like much, but it actually translates to around 1,700 miles (2,736 km) per year since new.An interesting addition besides the original AM push-button radio must be the “rare, factory-installed, forward-facing 8-track tape player (Bread cassette included),” which is mounted in the center-console armrest. As for the woodgrain center console, that’s a late 1960s work of art that includes the grab-bar style shifter for the car’s automatic transmission.Speaking of powertrain internals, the ‘69 Camaro SS comes out to play with a 350ci V8 that’s completely stock – and back when it came out the GM factory gates, it sported no less than 300 horsepower. Everything inside the engine bay looks tidy and clean, probably courtesy of that factory-condition restoration. So, what more could a classic Chevrolet aficionado desire other than an open road and lots of road trip destinations?Perhaps a great deal to get this four-wheeled puppy home. Well, tough luck, because the current state of the vintage car market doesn’t allow for too many positive surprises. This ‘69 Camaro SS probably isn’t one of them either, given the current asking price of no less than $89,900. Still, it might not be such a bad deal after all...

